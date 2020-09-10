Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon and 11 recoveries.
There have now been 415 cases in Lewis County since March.
Of Wednesday’s new cases, three are in their 20s, two are in their 30s and one each are in their 40s and 80s.
Adding Wednesday’s 11 recoveries, there have now been 202 recoveries, defined as a person who is alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Wednesday.
