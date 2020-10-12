Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 642 since March.
Two of the new cases were in county Commissioner District 1, four were in district 2 and one in district 3.
Two of the patients are under 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 40s and one is in their 60s.
Two more people are also now considered recovered, meaning they are not hospitalized and alive 28 days after their diagnosis. There are 283 people who meet that description.
For more information, go to /phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
