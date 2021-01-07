Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 53 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in the county during its daily report Thursday afternoon.
The seven deaths bring Lewis County’s death toll to 28 since the start of the pandemic, according to the county. Of the deaths announced Thursday, one person was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were in their 80s. Three of the seven were hospitalized at the time of their deaths.
The 53 new cases bring the county’s cumulative total since March 2020 to 2,339.
Eleven of Thursday's cases were residents of Commissioner District 1, 22 were from District 2 and 20 were from District 3.
There were eight cases in individuals under the age of 20, 15 in their 20s, six in their 30s, four in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, one in their 60s, six in their 70s and three older than 80.
The county is no longer tracking recoveries or those who have been lost to followup due to limited staff and a high volume of new cases.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
