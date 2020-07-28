On Tuesday, Lewis County Public Health and Services announced one new positive COVID-19 test in the county.
The person is under 20 years old and lives in Commissioner District 3. They are not hospitalized.
Of the 164 cases diagnosed in Lewis County since March, three have died and 51 have recovered.
