On Friday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced a new case of COVID-19 in Lewis County, for a total of 36.
The person is in their 30s and is not hospitalized. Of the 36 total cases, 25 have reportedly recovered — because it has been 28 days since symptoms started and are not currently hospitalized. Three have died.
Of the total cases, 19 have been in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, nine are from district 2 and eight are from district 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.