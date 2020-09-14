Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 441 since March.
One of the new cases is in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, six are in district 2 and two are in district 3.
One patient is under 20, two are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 50s, three are in their 60s and one is in their 70s.
One additional person also now meets the definition of recovered, meaning they are alive 28 days after their diagnosis and not hospitalized. The total recoveries are now at 208.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
