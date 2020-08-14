Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) announced today that nine more Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, 3 more residents reached the 28-day milestone to be considered recovered under the current definition. This brings the total number of Lewis County residents who have tested positive to 260, and who are considered recovered to 94.
One of the nine new patients is under age 20, four are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, and two are in their 50s. One of the nine is hospitalized. No new deaths were reported.
Two of these nine new patients live in County Commissioner District 1, three live in district 2, and four live in district 3.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov
