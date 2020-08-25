Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) on Tuesday announced today four more Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 327 cases.
An additional 15 more residents now meet the definition of “recovered,” which means they are still alive and are not hospitalized 28 days after symptom onset.
One of the four new patients is under 20, and one each is in their 20s, 40s, and 50s. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.
Thirty Lewis County residents with COVID-19 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
For more information,go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
