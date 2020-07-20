On Monday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced that four more Lewis County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that eight more were considered recovered.
Of the new positive tests, one patient is under age 20 and one each is in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. None are hospitalized.
Three of the four live in commissioner district 1 and another lives in district 3.
The eight new recoveries mean 42 of the 139 Lewis County cases have recovered by the county’s standard, meaning they were diagnosed 28 days ago and are alive and not hospitalized.
Thirty-five positive tests occurred during Phase 1, 14 during Phase 2, and 90 more since Phase 3 began on June 19, 2020.
Eighteen of the 139 cases, or about one in seven of the people known to have been infected, have been hospitalized at some time in their illness. Lewis County has had a total of three deaths.
