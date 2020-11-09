Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced five new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon and another two Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 781 since March.
Two of the Friday’s new patients are in Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and three are in district 2. One is under 20, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s and one is in their 60s.
No new cases were reported Saturday. Another two new cases were reported Sunday. One is in district 1 and the other is in district 2. One patient each is in their 20s and 30s.
The total number of recovered patients increased by two on Friday to 404, meaning those people are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their symptoms started.
