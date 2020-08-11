Lewis County Announces First COVID-19 Death Since April, Seven New Cases

Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday announced the first COVID-19 death in the county since April along with seven new cases of the virus.
The death of a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized due to the virus bring the county death toll to four since the start of the pandemic. There have now been 243 cases in the county in that time.
Of the new cases, one is a person under 10 years old, three are under the age of 20, one is in their 50s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 70s.
The total number of people in the county who have been hospitalized at some point in their illness is 27.
Four of the five new cases are from County Commissioner District 1, made op of Centralia and Surrounding Areas. One is from District 2, which includes Chehalis and areas to the south and west.
In District 1, there have been 110 cases and 36 recoveries. There have been 94 cases and 41 recoveries in District 2. In District 3, which is comprised of East Lewis County, there have been 39 cases and 14 recoveries.
Learn more at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
Correlation does not always equal causation but please consider when our incompetent Governor dictated his mask mandate (June) and see what infection rates have been ever since, Where is the proof masks work?
