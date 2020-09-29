Another eight COVID-19 cases were announced by Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total since March to 551.
Of Tuesday’s cases, three are in Lewis County Commission District 1, three are in district 2 and two are in district 3.
One is in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 80s.
No additional recoveries have been reported. For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
