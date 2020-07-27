On Monday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Services announced eight positive COVID-19 tests to start off the week’s count.
None of the eight are hospitalized. Four are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, one is in their 40s and one is in their 60s. No additional recoveries have been reported.
Six of Monday’s cases are in Commissioner District 1 and two are from district 3.
To date 5,630 Lewis County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 163 (3.0 percent) testing positive.
