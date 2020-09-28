Another eight COVID-19 cases were announced by Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Monday afternoon, bringing the county’s total since March to 543.
Four of the new cases are from Lewis County Commissioner District 1, one is from district 2 and three are from district 3.
Three patients are under 20, one is in their 20s, two are in their 30s, one is in their 40s and two are in their 70s.
No additional deaths or recoveries were reported.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov..
