Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 82 additional positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,800.
Of Thursday’s tests, 36 were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 26 were in district 2 and 20 in district 3.
Sixteen of the cases were under 20 years old, 18 were in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, 14 in their 40s, six in their 50s, seven in their 60s, seven in their 70s and four 80 or older.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
