Lewis County Announces 74 New COVID-19 Cases Since Thursday

After several days with no new cases announced over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced Monday morning there have been 74 additional Lewis County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since Thursday, Nov. 26.
The total number of residents diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the first case in the county March 15 now stands at 1,208, according to the county. There have been 16 deaths attributed to the virus, 463 recoveries and 173 residents considered “lost to follow-up,” according to the county.
Public Health said in a press release that 20 cases were confirmed Thursday, 18 were confirmed on Friday, 15 were confirmed Saturday and 21 were confirmed Sunday.
Of Thursday’s cases, eight were in commissioner District 1, 10 were in commissioner District 2 and two were in commissioner District 3. Of Friday’s cases, three were in District 1, eight were in District 2 and seven were in District 3. Of Saturday’s cases, five were in District 1, eight were in District 2 and two were in District 3. Of Sunday’s cases, four were in District 1, 11 were in District 2 and six were in District 3.
The cases were spread across all age groups.
