Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 44 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,930.
Of Monday’s cases, 14 were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 22 in district 2 and eight in district 3.
Ten people who tested positive were under 20, 10 were in their 20s, five in their 30s, 3 in their 40s, six in their 50s, six in their 60s three in their 70s and one in their 80s.
For more information, go go phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
