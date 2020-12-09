On Wednesday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 39 new cases of COVID-19. There have now been 1,548 total cases of COVID-19 in the county since March.
Eighteen of the new cases were in Lewis County Commission District 1, 10 were in district 2 and 11 in district 3.
Six of the people are under 20, two are in their 20s, 10 are in their 30s, 13 are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, three are in their 60s, two are in their 70s and one is 80 or older.
