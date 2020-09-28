Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, and another 18 Saturday and Sunday, bringing the county’s total since March to 535.
Of Friday’s cases, 16 are in County Commission District 1 — the greater Centralia area — one is in district 2 and three are in district 3.
Two patients are in their 20s, one is in their 50s, four are in their 60s, four are in their 70s and 9 are 80 or older.
On Saturday, another 12 new cases were reported. Of those, one was in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, 3 in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s. Eight of those cases are in district 1, 1 in district 2 and three in district 3.
Another six cases were reported Sunday. Of those cases, one each is in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s and two are in their 60s.
No new deaths or recoveries were reported.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
