Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Friday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total since March to 1616.
Of Friday’s cases, 18 were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, seven were in district 2 and six were in district 3.
Five people were under 20, three in their 20s, six in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s and six in their 80s.
Since Sunday, the county has had 236 new cases.
