On Monday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. There has now been a total of 1,084 cases since March.
Of the new cases, five were in patients under 20, four were in their 20s, four in their 30s, six in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 70s.
Thirteen of the cases were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, nine in commissioner district 2 and six in district 3.
