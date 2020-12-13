Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 38 new cases of COVID-19 over Saturday and Sunday, bringing the county’s total case count to 1,654.
Of Saturday’s 26 new cases, 14 were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, five were in district 2 and seven in district three.
One person was under 20, four were in their 20s, eight in their 30s, five in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, four in their 70s and two in their 80s or older.
The county announced 12 new cases Sunday. They include six in commissioner district 1, four in district 2 and two in district 3.
Three people were under 20, two were in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s and one each in their 50s and 60s.
No additional recoveries were reported. For more information, go to. phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.