Since Friday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services has announced 25 new COVID-19 cases among county residents.
As of Sunday afternoon, that brings the county’s total to 276 total positive cases, and 94 recoveries. Lewis County counts a case as a recovery if a patient is not hospitalized and still alive 28 days after their diagnosis.
On Friday, LCPHSS announced nine new cases. One of the nine new patients is under age 20, four are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, and two are in their 50s. One of the nine is hospitalized.
Two of these nine new patients live in County Commissioner District 1, three live in district 2, and four live in district 3.
On Saturday, another 12 new cases were announced. Two of the 12 are under 20, four are in their 30s, and one each is in their 40s, 50s and 70s. Two of the 12 are hospitalized.
Two of the 12 new patients live in Commissioner District 1, nine live in district 2, and one lives in district 3.
On Sunday, another four new cases were announced.
Two of the four are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, and one is in their 70s. None of the four are hospitalized.
One of the four new patients lives in Commissioner District 1, one lives in district 2, and two live in district 3.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov
