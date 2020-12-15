On Tuesday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,689.
There were nine cases in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, three in district 2 and nine in district 3.
Of the 21 new cases, four people were under 20, four were in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s and one was 80 or older.
No new recoveries or deaths were announced. For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
