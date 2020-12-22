Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,947.
Five of the new cases were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, eight in district 2 and 4 in district 3.
Two people were under 20, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s.
For more information, go go phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.