Lewis County is nearing 1,000 cases of COVID 19 as of Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, for 990 total since March, and the county’s 14th death attributed to the disease.
Of the new cases, three are under 20, five are in their 20s, four are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 80s.
The person who died was in their 90s and was not hospitalized, according to the county.
The number of recovered people, defined as a person who is alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms start, is now at 443.
Lewis County public health officials also announced Thursday that they will stop conducting full contact tracing investigations, as Mathematica, the company contracted to do so, has been unable to keep up with an exponential surge in cases statewide. Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said conducting full contact tracing investigations meant Mathematica was several cases behind. Instead, the county will contact all positive cases as soon as possible and encourage them to reach out to close contacts themselves.
