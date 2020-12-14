On Monday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total cases since March to 1,668.
Of Monday’s cases, eight were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, four were in district 2 and two were in district 3.
Two of the new cases were in people under 20, three were in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s and one in their 60s.
No additional recoveries or deaths were announced. For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.