Lewis County’s positive COVID-19 tests are continuing to increase — reaching 215 Thursday — but it’s not because of an increase in testing, said John Abplanalp, deputy director of Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, to the Lewis County Board of Commissioners.
“There’s the argument that if you just test more you’ll get more cases, but the opposite of that would then also hold true, that if you tested less you’d get less cases,” Abplanalp said Thursday. “But we’re not seeing that, we’re seeing that in the last four weeks or five weeks our number of positives has been fairly constant whereas that testing rate can go up and down.”
In particular, Abplanalp noted that between June 19 and 25 — around the time Lewis County began seeing higher weekly COVID-19 cases, testing actually decreased from the previous week by a quarter.
“I think our trend is continuing up,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to see a plateau in the next week or two.”
On Thursday, LCPHSS reported 12 new cases. Three are under 10 years old, two are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 60s, and one each is in their 80s and 90s. None of the 12 were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Five of the 12 new patients live in Commissioner District 1, six live in district 2, and one lives in district 3.
On Wednesday, two new cases were reported. One of the new patients lives in County Commissioner District 1 and the other lives in district 2.
About 7 percent of Lewis County’s positive cases have been asymptomatic.
A total of 91 of Lewis County’s 215 patients are considered by the county to be recovered, but Abplanalp said Thursday he believed that statistic could be “misleading.”
The county considers people recovered 28 days after their diagnosis if they are alive and not hospitalized. While Abplanalp said the 28-day length of time is fairly standard among counties that do release statistics on recoveries, he said it’s the word “recovery” that is a problem in the context of COVID-19.
“The recoveries statistic, again, is fairly artificial. It is something that isn’t typically tracked. It’s not a public health statistic that we would normally be counting,” he said. “Typically in public health we would track the number of people who survived and the number of people who died.”
But the word “recovery” is subjective.
“It’s misleading, I think, because there’s a common understood definition of what recovered means and that means you’re back to normal. That’s not what our recovery statistic measures,” he said. “So we’re talking to a number of people who have pretty significant health impacts that are not better. They themselves would not consider themselves to be recovered, but because of the way our statistic is defined, we are reporting them as recovered.”
Abplanalp reported a number of other statistics in his weekly update with the Lewis County Board of Commissioners.
Since March, 3.4 percent of Lewis County residents tested for the novel coronavirus have tested positive. However in the past week, that number has increased to 8 percent.
The recent upswing of cases have also put the county at over 75 cases per 100,000 population, leading Gov. Jay Inslee to classify Lewis County as “high risk” in a recent press conference regarding school reopening.
The goal for counties is to have an average positive test rate of 25 cases per 100,000 population or less, Abplanalp said.
“That’s where we spent quite a significant portion of the pandemic which was great,” he said. “As you can see we’ve had a pretty significant and steady increase that is just taking us over the line there.”
Andy Caldwell, of Lewis County Emergency Management also gave a brief update on mask distribution Thursday. He noted that the county received a new shipment of adult-sized cloth masks, which would be available at area food banks starting Monday. The county is also anticipating a new shipment of child-sized cloth masks soon.
For more information, go to Lewis County COVID-19 web page at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
