Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 10 new positive tests in the county Tuesday, for a total since March of 961.
Of the new positive tests, two are in people under 20, two are in their 20s, two in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
The number of people considered to be recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began has been updated to 437.
