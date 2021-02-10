Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths attributed to the virus.
Of the newest deaths, one was a person in their 50s and the other was a person in their 90s. Both were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. The death toll due to the virus in Lewis County is now at 42. The deaths announced Wednesday come after three deaths were reported on Tuesday.
The seven new cases brings the total in the county to 3,078 since the first patient diagnosis March 15, 2020.
Of the seven cases, one is a person in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, 2 are in their 50s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 70s.
According to the county, people who have recovered or who are lost to followup cannot be tracked at this time due to the high volume of cases being reported every day.
“Investigating new cases and serving those who are at the beginning of their COVID-19 disease process must take priority,” according to Public Health.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.