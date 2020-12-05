Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Saturday announced 43 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and another 26 on Sunday for a weekend total of 69.
There have now been 1,406 diagnoses in Lewis County since the start of the pandemic in March, according to the county. There have been 18 deaths attributed to the virus in Lewis County in that time.
Of Saturday’s cases, 23 were in Commissioner District 1, 13 were in district 2 and seven were in district 3.
Seven of the cases are individuals under the age of 20, five are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, five are in their 40s, four are in their 50s, seven are in their 60s, two are in their 70s and six are 80 older, according to the county.
Of Sunday’s cases, 13 are in district 1, 11 in district 2 and two in district 3.
Seven were under 20, four in their 20s, five in their 30s, six in their 40s, one in their 50s and three in their 60s.
No additional residents previously diagnosed with COVID-19 now meet the definition of “recovered,” which means they are still alive and are not hospitalized 28 days after symptom onset. The number of recovered residents remains at 472. According to the county, 173 cases are “lost to follow-up.”
See complete details from the county athttps://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
Residents can also stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page athttps://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter, orwww.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, the state Department of Health has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
