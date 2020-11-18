After Gov. Jay Inslee’s newest restrictions aimed at suppressing the spread of COVID-19, Southwest Washington state legislators are once again pushing for a special legislative session in order to provide financial relief to businesses, roll back restrictions and limit the governor’s emergency powers.
On Tuesday, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, issued a statement calling for a “tightly focused” special session and an end to “unilateral mandates” issued by Inslee.
“The people of our state have become tired of having their lives controlled and disrupted by one person. The state’s response would be more effective and better received if the entire Legislature is involved, so that people in all 39 counties could have confidence that their perspectives are being considered,” the statement read.
Braun’s statement is in line with the rest of the state GOP, whose leadership, including Senate and House Minority Leaders Mark Schoesler and J.T. Wilcox, recently renewed their calls for a special session, arguing that restrictions on businesses need to be paired with better financial relief.
“To suggest they don’t care is just wrong,” Braun told The Chronicle. “These are good people who want to follow the rules, but if they follow the rules, it probably ends their livelihood, and some people are pretty heartbroken, and others are defiant.”
But even with broad Republican support, lawmakers say it’s a longshot, especially with less than two months before the convening of the regular legislative session. Republicans would need a two-thirds vote of both chambers — so far, district 19 Rep. Jim Walsh said he’s only aware of about six Democrats who are supportive.
“The governor could certainly make this a whole lot easier by cooperating with us,” Walsh said. “If the governor would call the session, we don’t need the two-thirds supermajority.”
Peter Abbarno, Centralia pro-tem mayor and incoming state representative for district 20, also said there’s a slim chance the session will be called by Inslee.
“I have not seen the governor being open to collaboration on any of these orders, and I don’t expect the governor is going to be open to communicating, negotiating, or collaborating until this session starts in january, and that’s unfortunate,” Abbarno said.
If the session is called, Walsh said it could be limited to just a few days to focus on things like financial relief. He said his main goal would be to release funds from the state’s rainy day fund and direct it toward local governments and organizations.
Walsh and Abbarno also both identified their priority of limiting business and occupation (B&O) taxes, which are levied based on gross income.
“What I hear the most from businesses in our part of the state is that if they could just get a break on that B&O tax … for six months or maybe a year, that would make all the difference in bouncing back,” Walsh said.
He noted that there would be pressure to limit the tax relief to small businesses, although he would push for B&O taxes to be lifted from all Washington businesses. Republican lawmakers would also likely attempt to limit the governor’s power to issue emergency proclamations.
Republican district 20 Rep. Ed Orcutt argued that Washington state shouldn’t be waiting for another federal stimulus package, and pointed to other states that have called special sessions to address the pandemic.
“Colorado called a special session to get a couple hundred million dollars out the door to help businesses,” he said. “And here we are, a little bit bigger state, and we’re saying $50 million is going to do the job? I really question whether we’re doing enough at this point.”
Although lawmakers discuss and agree upon the focus of special sessions beforehand, nothing restricts what type of bills can be introduced. Walsh, for example, already has bills drafted that would roll back restrictions.
Braun said he would want to see collaboration about what restrictions should be established, arguing that restaurants can likely be operated safely.
“I don’t think there’s one way to solve the problem,” Braun said. “My issue is it needs to happen quickly or they’re not going to make it.”
