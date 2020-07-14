Mask use is way up in Yakima County, where the Yakima Health District's most recent observations show 95% of people wearing masks.
The first such study, conducted May 23-24, showed just 35% of people wearing face coverings. A follow-up study June 20-21 showed the rate had climbed to 65%.
This new study, conducted July 11, represents observation of 1,263 people at 26 retail locations in Yakima County. It showed a lower rate of mask use among males, 93%, while females had a higher rate, 97%.
Weekly surveys on mask use are outlined in Yakima County's "roadmap to recovery," and its gradual move toward reopening more businesses during the pandemic.
The health district, in cooperation with business and community leaders, launched a "Mask up to open up" campaign in June to encourage mask use. Because of high case numbers and hospitalizations in June, Gov. Jay Inslee required masks be worn inside businesses in Yakima County on June 26, and expanded the order statewide in early July.
The number of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and the transmission rate have all decreased in July in Yakima County.
