A temporary field hospital for use by people unable to isolate and recover from COVID-19 in their own homes will be located at a soccer field in Shoreline, a city spokesman said.
The Shoreline Temporary Field Hospital will provide up to 200 beds, according to the city website. It will house "people exposed to, at risk of exposure, or becoming ill with the novel coronavirus."
"It's basically to relieve pressure on the hospitals and to free up beds for critical patients," said Eric Bratton, a city spokesman. The hospital will be on a turf soccer field that is on school district property but is leased by the city, Bratton said.
"My understanding is they're setting it up now, but they're not anticipating using it or occupying it for another week or so," Bratton said.
King County is creating field hospitals at several locations for people who cannot remain in their own homes or do not have a home.
"Additional isolation and quarantine sites are planned in North Seattle and White Center," said Sherry Hamilton, Communications Director for the King County Department of Community and Human Services, in a statement.
"The county is continuing to identify additional sites and locations countywide to serve as part of our public health response to the COVID-19 emergency."
King County needs sites for some 3,000 additional medical beds, according to Shoreline's website.
"We are grateful to the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline School District for identifying a city-owned property that could be utilized as part of our emergency response," Hamilton said.
