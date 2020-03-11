Centralia, WA (98531)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.