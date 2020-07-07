Businesses across the state won't be allowed to serve customers who aren't wearing a facial covering starting Tuesday, July 6. Some say it will make it easier to enforce mask policies they already have in place.
"This is not an optional plan for businesses," Gov. Jay Inslee said last week. "This is a legal requirement."
For many businesses across the state it will be business as usual -- with the law behind them.
The vast majority of people who have been shopping at Mecca Mercantile have been wearing masks while in the home decor store on Tacoma's Antique Row.
A few haven't.
"I've been saying up to this point, 'Where's your mask?' " said co-owner Linda Morrison.
"We're responsible for you wearing a mask," Morrison tells customers. "Not just for us, but for our other customers."
She's not worried about push back from shoppers who don't want to wear masks but have no medical reason not to.
"I'll ask them to leave," she said. "If we're ever going to get this thing under control, everyone needs to wear a mask."
People who have a medical condition that makes wearing a mask difficult are exempt. They don't have to specify what that condition is, Inslee said.
Katie Downs restaurant on Tacoma's waterfront has been requiring customers to wear masks since the restaurant reopened for Phase 2 in June. Customers need to wear them while entering or leaving the restaurant and anytime they leave their table, said manager Anna Lyons.
"There's been a little bit of push back," Lyons said. "I think for the most part, people understand that's going to be the expectation."
A sandwich board outside the bar/restaurant informs customers of the policy. Inslee's order makes it easier to enforce, Lyons said.
"It's always easier to refer them to the mandate," Lyons said. "This is what we're expected to do."
Businesses that don't comply with Inslee's order could face measures such as fines and potential closure.
There will be no changes in policy at Scott Funeral Home, said owner Coretta Harwood.
She's been requiring masks and checking for fevers of all people who attend services or conduct business at the home.
She makes no exceptions. Recently, she denied entry to a mourner with a high fever. There was a scene, she said.
The mandatory order decreases the pressure of her enforcement role, she said.
"This is what our state is doing and there is no wiggle room," Harwood said. "Because it's coming from our leadership, it takes the guess work out."
