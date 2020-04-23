Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday night that he will be holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday along with two state construction leaders.
Inslee alluded to a potential loosening of restrictions for the construction industry during a public address on Tuesday. Residential and commercial construction businesses were not included as essential under Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, which is currently scheduled to last through May 4.
"Gov. Jay Inslee will address media Friday via streaming video and telephone to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response," the governor's office said in a media advisory."The governor will be joined by Greg Lane, executive vice president, Building Industry Association of Washington and Mark Riker, executive secretary of the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council."
Local officials, lawmakers and industry officials have been pressing the governor for relaxed restrictions for the construction industry.
The press conference will be livestreamed by TVW and on the governor's Facebook page, in addition to other platforms.
