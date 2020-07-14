OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced he would temporarily pause counties further relaxing restrictions as confirmed cases of the new coronavirus climb around the state.
The pause would prevent counties from advancing to any new phase in the governor’s four-part plan through at least July 28.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Inslee said Washington is doing better than hard-hit states like Arizona and Florida. But residents must take steps in the coming days to prevent Washington from getting to that place by autumn.
“This is a very dangerous position we’re in,” said Inslee.
The governor urged people to wear masks and keep social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus. In one bright spot, Inslee said most residents in Yakima County — which has been hit hard — are wearing masks and confirmed cases there have declined in recent days.
But if Washington can’t stem the growth of the virus soon, the governor said, he could impose rollbacks to the reopening plan.
Health officials are seeing outbreaks across Washington, said State Health Officer Kathy Lofy.
In the news conference, Lofy said outbreaks are being detected in business, manufacturing and food production settings, restaurants, long-term care facilities and some child-care centers.
“It is really across the board, unfortunately,” said Lofy.
The announcement comes two weeks after Inslee and state Health Secretary John Wiesman announced a pause on approving any counties hoping to move to the fourth — and least restrictive — phase of the plan.
No county has yet made it to the fourth phase. Meanwhile, the virus is surging in parts of America, including the South and West.
Currently, King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are in the second phase of the plan. That has allowed for the reopening of a host of businesses — like nail and hair salons and barbershops — and some indoor dining with safety guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
