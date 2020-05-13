Faced with a potential massive revenue decline because of COVID-19, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday directed all agencies under his control to freeze most hiring, personal service contracts and equipment purchases.
“The full impact is unknown, but the state’s revenue situation warrants immediate fiscal restraint,” Inslee said in a memo to executive and cabinet agencies.
Inslee also asked higher education institutions, boards and commissions, and other statewide elected officials to impose similar restrictions.
An unofficial revenue forecast earlier this month said the state could face a reduction in projected state revenues of $7 billion through mid-2023 due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The official quarterly forecast is set to be released June 17 by the state’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
In a memo to agency heads, the Office of Financial Management directed them to identify savings in the budget that begins July 1. The target for spending reduction is $1.9 billion, wrote the agency’s director, David Schumacher.
The directive issued by Inslee takes effect Monday. The hiring freeze does not cover positions that:
directly impact public safety.
are essential to the health and welfare activities of state government.
generate revenue.
are required to meet statutory mandates.
are related to the state’s response to the pandemic.
The freeze on personal services contracts does not include contracts, contract amendments, or other agreements related to:
the protection of life or public safety.
tax collection or other revenue-generating activities.
those funded exclusively from private or federal funding sources.
approved information technology projects.
other essential categories included in guidelines established by the Office of Financial Management.
The freeze on equipment purchases does not apply to equipment.
costing less than $5,000.
necessary to protect life or public safety.
funded by private or federal grants.
Inslee has said it’s probable that he will call the Legislature into a special session, but has not indicated when. The current fiscal year ends June 30, and the Legislature’s next regularly-scheduled session begins in January.
