Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste, Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl for a 2 p.m. press conference on COVID-19, according to a press release Monday morning.
TVW will livestream here: https://player.invintus.com/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2020031192
Here's the advisory: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WAGOV/bulletins/283f1be
