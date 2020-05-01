Inslee Extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ Order Through May

Washingtonians won’t be seeing a return to normalcy following the response to the COVID-19 pandemic this month, as Gov. Jay Inslee extended the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order through May 31.
Inslee announced his decision to extend the order during a press conference May 1, with an official extension to be issued May 4. He also described a four-phase process by which Washington state would return to business as usual prior to the disease outbreak, gradually opening up shuttered businesses and allowing for gatherings outside of the household again.
Inslee said that the first phase “is essentially where we are today with some minor changes,” including allowance of curbside pickup at retail stores, auto sales, car washes, landscaping and housekeeping services, among others. He said the goal Is to be able to provide acceptable protocols to those businesses by mid-May.
The second phase would allow for all outdoor recreation involving groups of no more than five people, including camping and visiting beaches. Salons and barbershops could reopen, new construction could begin, retail stores could open their buildings to the public and restaurants could open their dining areas with half the usual capacity with no more than five guests per table.
The third phase would allow for gatherings up to 50 people including sports, with recreational facilities such as public pools being allowed to operate at half normal capacity. The phase would also allow for indoor gyms and movie theaters to open at half capacity, and restaurants would receive a greater increase on their own capacity restriction, to 75 percent. Bars would also be allowed to open at a quarter capacity.
Libraries and museums would be allowed to open again, as would any other business activity other than night clubs or events with more than 50 participants in the third phase.
The final phase would allow for nearly all restrictions to be lifted, though physical distancing practices would still need to be employed. Inslee said that the “return to normal” would still not look like what it did prior to the COVID-19 response until pharmaceutical interventions like a vaccine were in place.
“No one knows when that is going to happen,” Inslee remarked. He noted that local jurisdictions like cities and counties would be able to keep more restrictive measures than the state-level ones in place should they see fit.
Regarding what will inform the decisions on moving from phase to phase, Inslee pointed to five “dials” of metrics he initially referenced at an earlier press conference Wednesday. He said there would be three weeks “at least” between each phase in order to adequately analyze data.
Inslee said that 10 counties in the state would be allowed to seek variances on the phased approach given their relative lack of outbreaks in their jurisdictions. Lewis and Thurston counties were not any of the counties eligible for variances, with the governor noting that the counties allowed make up only 3 percent of the state population. The closest such county on the list is Grays Harbor County.
“These counties will have a high bar to meet, but if they get there they can move forward with local plans,” Inslee said. He added that over the next few weeks his office and the Washington State Department of Health would look at additional criteria that may allow for variances in other counties.
Inslee said the morning of the press conference he met with health officials who relayed “continuing evidence” that COVID-19’s spread was being suppressed, citing data on the infection rates in King County that suggests the peak of the outbreak had passed. He acknowledged that there has been pushback on restrictions, saying some have argued the death rate does not warrant the level of response the state has undertaken.
“To those people, I ask to consider for one moment what it is like to lose a loved one to this vicious and somewhat mysterious killer,” Inslee remarked.
“Six months ago we didn’t know anything about this virus,” Inslee said, adding that as of that week the numbers of deaths of people with COVID-19 across the country was similar to the total deaths from the Vietnam War. He added that public health and the state of the economy were “mutually dependent” on each other.
Though he noted the apparent signs of success that the restrictions have had, “this remains a very precarious situation,” Inslee said.
“We cannot be lulled into some sense of relief or thinking that we’re out of the woods,” Inslee said, framing the state’s situation as an individual skydiving who after seeing the success of their parachute at slowing their descent, decided to cut the straps before landing.
“We have been successful today in slowing the progress of this disease, but if we cut the straps right now, we’re going to have a really, really bad result hitting the ground,” Inslee remarked.
