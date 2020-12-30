Gov. Jay Inslee has extended his current round of COVID-19 restrictions for another week, through Jan. 11, he announced Wednesday.
The restrictions, put in place just before Thanksgiving, have already been extended once, and were due to be lifted Monday.
“Our current restrictions are working, but we can’t let up yet. Today I announced I’m extending our current restrictions one additional week,” Inslee announced in a statement. “This choice is not easy, and I am deeply thankful to Washingtonians for continuing to do the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their communities. Please continue to mask up, avoid gatherings, and distance from others. Next week I’ll be announcing more details about our new plan to safely reopen.”
The news comes as Lewis County continues to see triple digits of new cases each week. The restrictions close restaurants for indoor dining but allow take-out, and also prohibit most social gatherings, limits capacity at grocery stores and religious services.
(1) comment
All hail inslee! He is so smart and caring! What a hero! What would we do without you? He’s like a babysitter for adults. So cool and he loves trees and the environment. He often day dreams of the forth reich and a pure race of mindless sheep!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.