Washington residents unable to pay utility bills won't need to worry about losing service through Oct. 15, according to a July 31 proclamation from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Inslee extended his proclamation barring energy, telecommunications and water providers from shutting off access or refusing to reinstate service due to non-payment. Additionally, the order prohibits such utility providers from charging late fees.
The order is intended to protect vulnerable populations from losing access to essential services amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Inslee signed a similar order July 24, extending the prohibition of tenant evictions until Oct. 15.
Inslee has extended the proclamation several times since the state of emergency first began in March, and it will remain in effect until Oct. 15 or the end of the state of the emergency.
