Gov. Jay Inslee issued modifications Saturday to the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order that loosen tight restrictions on how real estate agents are allowed to interact with homebuyers and sellers.
Under Inslee's initial stay-home order, which went into effect Wednesday, real estate agents were restricted from conducting open houses and physically touring homes with buyers for two weeks because brokerage services are not deemed an "essential business."
In-person meetings between agents and clients are now permitted, though only when it is necessary to show a property or sign documents. Property viewings, inspections, appraisals and final walk-throughs can be arranged by appointment and limited to two people on-site, according to a memo from Inslee's office.
Real estate and mortgage lending activities are considered essential under Inslee's order, with new home listings to be facilitated remotely.
Open houses are not allowed under the stay-home order.
Pending home sales are permitted to close by using remote or electronic means when possible and following social-distancing guidelines, according to the memo.
"There are thousands of real estate and mortgage transactions currently pending in Washington state. Most transactions are for residential properties, with people already in transition out of/into new residences. Significant legal liability and displacement (if not homelessness), could occur if these transactions do not close," Inslee wrote in the memo.
