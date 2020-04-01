Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on state manufacturers to “ask themselves” if they can support efforts to produce supplies needed for the COVID-19 response.
During a press conference today, April 1, Inslee said the month could be “decisive” in the effort for stopping the spread of the disease both in Washington and nationally. The focus of his latest presser was on upping supplies of equipment needed for the disease response, ranging from personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and gowns, to those used for testing for the novel coronavirus such as vials and testing medium.
Inslee lobbed praise at manufacturers who were “springing to the task” to manufacture needed supplies for the response. One such manufacturer, Outdoor Research, had their CEO Dan Nordstrom as part of the conference.
Nordstrom said his business, which generally makes mountain climbing and other outdoor gear, had already been making military PPE in their factory prior to the outbreak, explaining that a few weeks back it became apparent mask availability would be “critical” in the response.
“We’ve spent a lot of money in making substantial commitments without knowing details on who we would sell to and what the quantities will be,” Nordstrom said, “but I’ll be honest with you, I agree that it’s the right thing to do, regardless.”
Inslee said the state had distributed “well over a million pieces” of PPE statewide from hospitals themselves, the state and the federal government.
“What we have done so far is not enough,” Inslee remarked. Though the state had outstanding orders with the federal government for supplies, he said they had not been fast enough to supply the state’s needs.
“We need to seize our own destiny,” Inslee said, harkening back to the state’s involvement in production for World War II, mentioning the making of planes and minesweepers by name.
“We believe that there is the best talent in the world making things and manufactured products here in the state of Washington,” Inslee said. “I’m here today to ask all businesspeople, all leaders, all skilled workers, to ask themselves if they can join this effort.”
Inslee pleaded for plastics manufacturers to consider making face shields; for medical suppliers to make vials; for cloth producers to make surgical masks. He acknowledged that the request would disrupt supply chains, “but this is a moment that counts,” he said.
Inslee said state sufficiency was important because Washington could not count on federal support to be enough. He said he was hopeful that the federal government would engage the Defense Production Act that would require manufacture of supplies, though he said last week’s partial engagement for making ventilators was beneficial, if not far enough of a step.
“Unless that happens we’ve just got to realize we have got to put pedal to the metal, right here, on a volunteer basis, in the State of Washington,” Inslee said.
“Manufacturers have heard your call, governor,” Association of Washington Businesses president Kris Johnson remarked, adding that earlier today he, the state Department of Commerce and roughly 60 employers had made commitments in the manufacturing effort, retooling operations to meet the needs while keeping protective measures for their own like social distancing in mind.
“I have no doubt that Washington’s manufacturers are up to this challenge that we currently face,” Johnson remarked.
Update on efforts
At the April 1 press conference Inslee spoke about some other efforts outside of manufacturing that have been ongoing in COVID-19 response.
At his request, Inslee said the state Department of Financial Institutions will give guidance to companies that service mortgages to work with homeowners on payment options, including mortgage forbearance. He said department director Charlie Clark told him those companies were “responding positively” to the guidance.
Inslee mentioned the moratorium on evictions that remains in place, adding he has staff that “continues to explore other measures that might help.”
“No one should go without a roof over their head for not being able to pay rent at this time,” Inslee remarked. He said he heard from state Attorney General Bob Ferguson that his office would “be active” should landlords go against the order.
Inslee said that day 130 members of the National Guard were mobilizing to provide support for food banks statewide. He explained that many of the usual volunteers at those institutions are individuals more at risk for serious effects of COVID-19, and should not be out in public during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Inslee emphasized that the mobilization was not related to enforcement of the order.
“They’re simply here to help us,” Inslee said.
Inslee spoke against racist behavior against asian-Americans he had heard reports of, given COVID-19’s apparent origin in China.
“People who commit hate crimes in our state will be brought to justice,” Inslee remarked, calling such behavior “intolerable.”
“This (disease) affects all humanity, and all humanity should be respected in this fight,” Inslee said.
Inslee said there were “somewhat encouraging” reports on the virus’ spread, which he said show that social distancing measures had some impact. He mentioned specifically recent reports from White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx that showed Washington State as one of the states with signs of a control of COVID-19 spread.
He did reference other points Birx made, such as the need to continue preventative measures and restrictions for the next 30 days. At the time of the presser Inslee said he had not made a decision on extending the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order that shuttered businesses and banning gatherings, which at his March 23 announcement of the order would be in place for two weeks, but “it remains likely” for an extension.
“We are not yet ready to formally announce that,” Inslee said, adding he expected to have a decision “in the next couple of days.”
Regardless of what future measures might be taken, Inslee urged participation in the 2020 Census given its effects on federal funding coming to Washington. Apart from the financial aspect, the governor added accurate population counts would also play in political representation.
“This will determine how many members we have in the U.S. Congress to help our state in so many different ways,” Inslee remarked.
