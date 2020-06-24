In-Tot Developmental Center in Centralia has noticed a decline in parents seeking services since the COVID-19 outbreak began and is reminding Lewis County residents that it is open, taking referrals and providing teletherapy services.
In-Tot focuses on children with developmental issues.
“Much of daily life has slowed due to COVID-19, but your child’s growth hasn’t,” a news release from the organization states. “If you’ve noticed any developmental delays or if something doesn’t seem quite right, contact In-Tot. They offer a variety of free services to help keep your child’s growth and development on track.”
Families do not need a doctor’s referral to go to In-Tot. The organization offers playgroups, educational opportunities, pediatric therapy and family support for the needs of infants and toddlers up to three years old.
In-Tot Developmental Center can be contacted at 360-736-4359.
