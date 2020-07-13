In the first report of new cases since Thursday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19.
None of the new cases are hospitalized.
This brings the total number of positive tests in the county to 104 with 34 considered recovered. There have been three COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
Of the nine new cases, one is under the age of 20, three are in their 20s, one is their 30s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s and one is in their 70s. Three live in commissioner District 1, two live in commissioner District 2 and four live in commissioner District 3.
