ilani will close until the end of the month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, announced Kara Fox-LaRose, the tribal casino resort's president and general manager.
The Cowlitz Tribe enjoys sovereign rights, but will comply with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's order shutting down restaurants, bars and entertainment venues by temporarily closing the casino near Ridgefield.
"The Cowlitz Tribe is a community and the wellbeing of our members is our highest priority. Likewise, at ilani our guests and team members are our highest priority. We have continuously followed guidelines set by the CDC and local health authorities for businesses like ours amid concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak," Fox-LaRose said in a Monday statement. "But we are also members of a global community. So despite dedicating additional resources for sanitation efforts and limiting certain aspects of our operations, it is apparent that the correct response to this public health crisis is to do our part in slowing its progression."
Cowlitz Crossing Fuel and Convenience Store will remain open. The gas station will add full service at the pumps beginning Friday. The store will continue to offer a full-service deli menu 24/7.
A limited number of employees and managers will remain onsite to secure and maintain the facility, but ilani will continue to pay salaries and benefits to all employees.
ilani plans to reopen on April 1.
