The extended school closures mean the loss of many experiences for students, but high school seniors in particular will be missing out on major milestones.
However, local school districts are doing what they can to make this year special for the high school graduates despite the circumstances.
“I can empathize with how (seniors) are feeling but the truth of the matter is that I have no idea what it’s like to be an 18-year-old and missing some of these life events. I look back and I’m an old guy now but I can still remember those events very fondly,” said Centralia High School Principal Josue Lowe. “It pains me to think about those events in my life and how significant they were and so I am trying to provide some solace and guidance to our seniors during this time, but I will never know what it feels like and all I can do is say ‘I’m sorry.’ ”
Local high school seniors expressed sadness with the loss of the end of their senior year including prom, graduation, senior breakfast and other events, but high school principals and other school officials are working to recognize seniors and make this year special for them.
“Obviously it sucks. It’s like ‘what the heck,’ you look forward to your senior year your whole life, and just like that it’s gone so it’s kind of crazy. It doesn’t really hit until a couple of days later and you’re just thinking about it and it really, really sucks,” said W.F. West High School senior Kayden Kelly.
Kelly spoke about some of the events he is sad he will be missing out on.
“We do this thing at our school called the lip sync battle and every year it’s really fun. They sent out an email that we weren’t going to be able to have it this year and it’s just little assemblies and stuff like that that make school so fun and you don’t realize it until you don’t have it anymore,” said Kelly.
Kelly has committed to play basketball at Centralia College next year and said that although basketball season had ended before the school closure, it is now a bit harder to put in extra practice time now that he doesn’t have access to the school’s basketball court.
“I figured out that one of the local elementary schools has an outdoor court so I can play on that every day, so I mean it’s affected my practice time but I found a way around it,” said Kelly.
Kelly said that he heard that the Chehalis School District is giving students the option of having a virtual graduation on the scheduled graduation date or waiting until it is safe to have the traditional in-person graduation further down the line.
“I would rather do (graduation) in-person because it means more,” said Kelly.
Kelly said that the switch to online classes has made learning the material more difficult.
“It just makes everything way harder, especially on the teachers. They’re trying to teach through Zoom classes or whatever and it’s tough. You’re not getting the full amount of time you would every day at school and you can’t get extra help as easily. I mean you can send an email but it just makes everything hard,” said Kelly.
For the approximately 40 seniors in the Mossyrock School District, the high school staff is working on a few surprises to honor the seniors this year.
“The high school staff is working with our seniors to create special things for them right now. Each one of them has a personalized sign that we have posted in the windows at school and we’ve posted them on Facebook. I don’t want to share all of the things because some of them are supposed to be a surprise, but they’re doing some special days for seniors,” said Mossyrock School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant, who will start as Centralia School District superintendent on July 1.
Grant said that the district is trying to hold out for a physical graduation ceremony because that’s what the seniors really want, even if it is held later in the summer and only attended by the students while family will be able to watch the ceremony remotely.
“Right now we don’t think we are going to need to waive any graduation requirements if there are a couple of individuals, we applied for the waiver just in case, but we have a team in place at the high school who have really done a nice job of looking at each individual student and if there’s something needed, putting a plan in place. Teachers are monitoring that really closely,” said Grant.
Carissa Kaut, a senior at Centralia High School, told The Chronicle how she’s feeling about the extended school closure.
“It’s been tough definitely, but I’ve been trying to find the good that comes out of it. I’m missing all of our events, the people that I was surrounded by, the teachers and all the staff in general,” said Kaut.
Kaut plays soccer, basketball and tennis and missed out on her last tennis season.
“I’m definitely hoping that one way or another the school or some parents get together and put together a prom even if it’s months down the road for us seniors. I think (the school) is doing as much as they can to support us seniors so that’s been really nice,” said Kaut.
Kaut said that she feels her education is suffering a little bit but that teachers are putting out weekly assignments, making Zoom calls, and making a good effort to keep the learning moving forward.
“I am definitely getting more sleep now and it’s nice to be able to spend more time with family. I was not home a ton with being at school and playing sports all the time so it’s nice to just be home,” said Kaut.
Kaut, who will be attending and playing basketball at Centralia College in the fall, mentioned that her college search was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, because although she had the colleges in mind that she wanted to attend she wasn’t able to visit the campuses.
“For me, being home all the time, it’s hard to find the motivation to do my school work when I’m in the same place all day. I like to go to different places and transition into a work environment,” said Kaut.
Centralia High School Principal Josue Lowe said that the district has distributed yard signs to recognize the seniors and is working with the City of Centralia to put up signs with the seniors’ yearbook photos up on the light posts that line Borst Avenue.
“With the help of some anonymous donors, the high school staff took it upon themselves to get all of the yard signs delivered to the 220 seniors that we have over the course of two afternoons,” said Lowe.
Lowe said that the only graduation requirement that has been waived this year is the senior presentations. The district is still conceptualizing what graduation, scheduled for June 5 this year, is going to look like but it will most likely be some sort of virtual ceremony, Lowe said.
“It’s not only secondary students, not only seniors but education in general. There will be a little bit of a hole but it’s going to be a little bit of a hole for our society. We’re all missing out on some things right now. Is this situation providing (students) with a whole different ability to grow in new ways? Yes, it is and we discount that a little bit, I think. This is teaching us some lessons and we’ll take a lot from this into our futures,” said Lowe.
