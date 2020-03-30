Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, will be joined by special guests Clark County Public Health Officer, Dr. Alan Melnick; President of Columbia River Economic Development Council, Jennifer Baker; and CEO of Workforce Southwest Washington, Kevin Perkey for a telephone town hall scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 1.
Any Southwest Washington resident can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Residents unable to participate in this event can find a variety of COVID-related resources by visitingjhb.house.gov/coronavirus.
